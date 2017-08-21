Lucky Antrim man scoops £350K in National Lottery

A mystery Lotto HotPicks winner has become £350,000 richer without ever touching a ticket.

The winner scooped the life-changing top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw on 29 July 2017 - and will be treating himself to a holiday with his winnings.

The winner - known as Mr D - who is retired and from Antrim, played Lotto HotPicks through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million winners that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. D for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Whether you have your own special numbers, a random selection or prefer to play using Lucky Dip, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto HotPicks, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.