Magical, mythical tour offer at Carnfunnock

A magical, mystical tour is being laid on at Carnfunnock Country Park this Halloween - and the event is expected to attract a larne number of visitors.

East Antrim’s legendary folklore is set to come to life on Saturday,October 28 from 2pm-6pm.

Special car parking tickets for must-see event are now available to buy. The ticket allows you to park directly within Carnfunnock.

Once there, visitors will be able to wander the bewitching pathways of the park to find people from the area’s rich folklore.

And you may be lucky enough to meet Li ban the Mermaid, Giant Gobbin Saor or the elusive Lady Isobella of Ballygally!

Dare to enter the Maze of Enchantment or visit the ghost camp of the Vikings and Celts preparing to battle for Larne Lough. A fantastical fayre of arts, crafts and foodie delights will also be on offer, giving you time to listen to storytelling mummers.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said, “One of the highlights of our Halloween activities will be the free event at Carnfunnock Country Park in Larne. It is sure to draw the crowds and promise a magical and memorable celebration for the whole family.”

“You can buy your car parking ticket from Larne Visitor Information Centre or call 028 2826 2495. Tickets cost £5 and are limited to 1 per household. You will need to collect your ticket in advance of the event. We also have number of free blue badge holder tickets available. Please remember to bring your blue badge when claiming your ticket.”

If you don’t manage to get a ticket you can avail of the FREE shuttle bus service sponsored by Translink and Caterpillar that will run regularly from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road, Larne, 1.30pm-7pm. All buses are wheelchair and pram friendly.

The Mayor concluded: “Whether you live in Mid & East Antrim or are travelling from further afield, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our legendary event at Carnfunnock and hope to see spectators getting into the spirit of Hallowe’en.”