Magnificent sum raised for Northern Ireland Hospice

Every year at the Ballymena Business Excellence Awards a raffle is held and in the last few years Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised £31400 for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The members of the Ballymena Support Group of the NI Hospice wished to recognise this significant contribution and at a reception hosted by Mayor Cllr. Audrey Wales MBE in the Braid they presented the Chamber of Commerce with an engraved glass trophy.

Catherine O’Hara, community fundraiser for NI Hospice said “This is a magnificent sum of money and the NI Hospice is very grateful to Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Not only have you raised this money but by holding the raffle at a prestigious event such as the business awards gala evening you have also helped in no small way to raise the profile of the Hospice”.

Chamber President Ronan McCann thanked the Hospice for the gift and said “Chamber wanted to support a local charity. The work, care and support that the Hospice provides is well known to everyone and we could think of no better charity to support at our gala evening. This beautiful trophy will be displayed in a prominent position in the Adair Arms Hotel which is our regular meeting venue. I am delighted to let you know that the Chamber charity for 2017/18 is once again the NI Hospice”.

Mayor Cllr. Audrey Wales MBE said “The Ballymena Support Group of the NI Hospice and the Chamber of Commerce both deserve recognition for the work they do in the local community and it is my pleasure to host both groups in the Mayor’s Parlour this evening. I wish you every success in the future”.

Rosemary Moore (NI Hospice) presents Chamber Vice President Robin Cherry MBE with glass trophy with Mayor Cllr. Audrey Wales MBE looking on

Mayor Audrey Wales MBE with members of the Ballymena Support Group of the NI Hospice and members of Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a recent reception in the Braid