Maine parade set to feature top bands

Some of the top marching bands in Northern Ireland are expected to attend the annual parade hosted by Pride of the Maine Flute Band in Ballymena on Saturday night (June 3).

This year, the parade will be lead by Lisburn Young Defenders who are ranked among the top melody bands in the province.

The parade will start at approximately 8:15 and the route will be Castle Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Larne Road, Paradise Avenue, Douglas Terrace, Queen Street, Harryville Bridge, Bridge Street, North Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Church Street finishing on Castle Street. A band spokesman said: “The whole event will be very family orientated to allow old and young to enjoy their culture with a show of music and discipline as the bands try to win the much sought after ‘Best Band’ trophy.

“We would invite everyone to come along and enjoy the bands and atmosphere. We will be supporting the local policy of no on street drinking and would say there are plenty of local pubs where you can enjoy the parade and a drink helping the local publicans with much needed income.

The band would take this opportunity to Thank the Council and PSNI for their support in this event and again we Thank the General Public for their generous support.