Man accused of breaking ex-partner’s back is granted bail

A man allegedly broke his ex-partner’s back by throwing her out of a caravan before giving her two paracetamol tablets for the pain, the High Court heard today.

Osmond Minford is accused of carrying out the attack which left the woman with limited mobility.

The 53-year-old defendant, of Randox Road in Crumlin, Co Antrim, denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm during a trip to the north coast last September.

Details emerged as he was granted bail but banned from any contact with his alleged victim.

The pair had been staying at a Portush caravan park to see an air show being held in the town, a judge was told.

Prosecution counsel David McClean claimed the woman was injured when a row broke out as they were packing to leave.

“She said he grabbed her and threw her out the door with such force she fell down backwards on the middle of decking,” the barrister disclosed.

“She said she felt a crunch in her back and hit her head off the decking.”

According to the woman, Mr Minford ignored repeated requests for him to phone an ambulance.

Referring to her account, Mr McClean said: “”He then carried her into the bedroom and lay her on the bed.

“She asked him again to ring an ambulance, he refused and gave her two paracetamols.”

The woman was later taken to hospital where she was diagnosed as having two fractures to her back.

“As a result of this injury her mobility is now very restricted and limited,” the prosecutor added.

Mr Minford instead claims she simply fell during an drunken argument without any force or shove from him, the court heard.

He also denies refusing her pleas for medical help.

Insisting his client has a “workable” case, defence counsel Stephen Law confirmed: “He takes issue entirely with her account.”

Mr Minford had been on bail, but was returned to custody for allegedly breaching conditions by turning up at the woman’s home in Antrim in the middle of the night last month.

Ruling that the accused could be released again, Mr Justice Colton ordered him to abide by a curfew and electronic monitoring.

The judge also directed: “He is not to enter Antrim.”