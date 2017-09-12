Man armed with knife makes off with cash register

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information about an aggravated burglary at a commercial premises in the Queen Street area of the town on Monday, September 11.

“Police received a report at approximately 6.30am that a male armed with a knife entered the premises and left with a cash register a short time later.

Inspector Shaf Ali said: “The male is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, and had his face covered with a dark coloured balaclava.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 147 of 11/09/17.”

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.