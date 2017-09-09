Man in court accused of ticket fraud

A Belfast man was remanded into custody today (Saturday, September 9) accused of an online ticket fraud for the GAA All-Ireland final.

Appearing in the dock of Belfast Magistrates Court in a grey tracksuit, 30-year-old Wesley Brennan spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

Brennan, with an address at College Green, appeared on a total of 11 offences across two bills of indictment.

In relation to the alleged GAA online ticket fraud, Brennan was charged with fraud by false representation on dates between 21 August and 7 September this year in that he allegedly created false advertising with intent to cause loss to a named victim and “at least two other people.”

On that same indictment, Brennan was also accused of stealing a PS4, a controller and six games worth £500.

The nine counts on the second indictment accuse Brennan of two counts of fraud by false representation, six counts of theft and one of driving while disqualified, allegedly committed on various dates between 24 March and 6 July this year.

None of he facts giving rise to this charges were opened in court but according to the particulars of the offences, Brennan allegedly committed fraud by using another person’s bank card and by false advertising while he is alleged to have stolen cash totalling £3,360 from two victims as well as two IPhones.

Giving evidence to the court, a Detective Constable said he knew the circumstances behind each of the offences and he believed he could connect Brennan to them.

The detective told the court he also executed a warrant for Brennan’s arrest on foot of a breach of a community service order.

As no application for bail was lodged with the court, District Judge George Conner remanded Brennan into custody to appear again via videolink on 29 September.