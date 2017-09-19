Man injured in road accident

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a road accident on Monday night.

The man is being treated for what are described as “life changing injuries”.

Police in Antrim are appealing for information following the serious road traffic collision on the Burn Road between Parkgate and Doagh.

The collision, which was reported to police at around 8.30pm on Monday night, involved a white Vauxhall Astra van, a red Volvo V70 and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Further enquiries by officers at the scene have led to a possible line of enquiry that a further vehicle may have been involved but did not remain at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police would appeal to anyone who was on the Burn Road on Monday evening and who noticed any of these cars travelling in the area or anyone with any information which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact them in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 1434 18/09/17.