Mayor congratulates Birthday Honours recipients

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has congratulated recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours, hailing their “incredible achievements”.

The Borough’s First Citizen, Councillor Paul Reid, praised all of those bestowed a prestigious accolade in recognition of their contribution to society.

They included Northern Ireland football captain Steven Davis, originally from Cullybackey, who was awarded an MBE for services to the sport.

Cllr. Reid said: “The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2017 recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people from across the UK.

“I am extremely proud Mid and East Antrim was so well represented this year and those listed recognised for their incredible achievements.

“These awards celebrate the selfless individuals who do so much to improve the lives of those around them.

“Every one of them has been selected for their dedication, commitment and tireless work in helping to improve the lives of others, and I offer them all my warmest congratulations and gratitude for their efforts.”