Mayor pays tribute to Queen and Prince Philip on 70th wedding anniversary

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has extended his congratulations to the Queen and Prince Philip on their platinum wedding anniversary.

Today marks 70 years since the Royal couple wed at Westminster Abbey, on November 20, 1947.

Mayor Councillor Paul Reid said: “On behalf of the Borough of Mid and East Antrim I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the Queen and Prince Philip on this special day.

“The commitment they have shown to one another and their devotion to citizens is nothing short of incredible.

“The strength of their relationship is an inspiration to all, with Prince Philip at the Queen’s side for more than seven decades as she fulfils her role as head of state.

“We wish them both all God’s richest blessings and many more happy years together.”

At the last meeting of Full Council, Alderman Gregg McKeen brought a notice of motion that the anniversary be celebrated by the placing of new Royal portraits in Mayor’s Parlours in the Borough, and the best wishes of the Council be extended to the Queen and Prince Philip.

This was agreed by a majority of Elected Members.