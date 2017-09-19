Mencap Marathon Runners

Roy Rooney, Julie Rooney and Sean Hillis, all of Glengormley, were among more than 1,100 runners who took part in the 2017 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon in aid of learning disability charity Mencap, the official charity of the event.

Money raised from the 13.1-mile race will support the development of Mencap’s family support service, a new initiative that offers bespoke guidance for families when a child is diagnosed with a learning disability.

Mencap will also be the official charity partner of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon in May 2018. To learn how you can get involved and #MoveIt4Mencap, email fundraising.ni@mencap.org.uk, call 028 9069 1351 or visit www.mencap.org.uk/nifundraising.