Miss NI hopes to become positive role model for local girls

Co Antrim student Anna Henry who was crowned Miss Northern Ireland this week said she has always looked up to previous winners.

The 22 year old Renewable Energy engineering student from Portglenone impressed the panel of judges on the night with her beauty, charm and personality, giving her the winning edge over 23 other finalists, to acquire the coveted crown from previous titleholder Emma Carswell.

Miss Henry said: “Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far.

“I’ve always looked up to previous Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls.”