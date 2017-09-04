Missing teen found ‘safe and well’

Police have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to trace Frankie Brown (16).
A police spokesperson said: “Frankie Brown has been found safe and well. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance in sharing our appeal.”
