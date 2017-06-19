More summer sunshine on the way

Don't pack up your shorts and barbecue just yet - there is much more sunshine on the way.

According to the Met Office today is going to stay "mainly dry with warm sunny spells" however it will be "cloudier towards the north coast".

The Met Office website also reveals that tonight could see "any isolated showers die out in the evening to leave a dry night with clear spells and light winds".

Temperatures will drop to around 7 °C.

Tomorrow - Tuesday - the Met Office say "it will be a dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine and light winds"

It will feel warm inland but cooler along the coasts with a light easterly breeze. Maximum Temperature 21 °C.

Met Office forecasters say the outlook for Wednesday to Friday will include rainfall.

"Warm and humid on Wednesday with some heavy and thundery showers. Mostly dry Thursday before rain spreads east overnight. This rain will clear east Friday followed by sunshine and showers," adds the website.

