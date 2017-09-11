Motorist injured following road accident

A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road accident late on Sunday night.

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision in the Loughbeg Road area.

Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 11.03pm. It was reported that a vehicle had gone through a hedge and landed on its roof in a field.

“Police attended along with other emergency services and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information regarding the collision to contact police in Ballymena on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 1478 10/09/17.”