Motorist safety appeal after six collisions in Ballymena

Motorists have been asked to drive safely in the Ballymena area after PSNI in the north Antrim town were called out to six traffic collisions today.

The call from PSNI on Facebook comes after Northern Ireland Area Traffic Watch, also on Facebook, asked motorists to "avoid the A26 at all costs".

In their post they say there have been two separate car collisions on the road this morning.

Later PSNI Ballymena posted on Facebook: "B Section have attended 6 traffic collisions so far this morning in our area.

"Drivers please be extra careful on the roads, they are treacherous. The road service are aware and will be out trying to make the roads safer for us all."