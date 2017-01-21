Motorists warned of traffic delays around Belfast sports grounds

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the vicinity of three sporting venues in Belfast today.

Police are advising drivers of possible traffic disruption at the following times:

York Road, Shore Road, Fortwilliam Park and Skegoneill Avenue areas of North Belfast, 2pm to 3.10pm and 4.30pm to 5.15pm due to a football match at Seaview.

Boucher Road, Glenmachan Street and Tates Avenue areas of South Belfast, 2pm to 3.10pm and 4.30pm to 5.15pm due to a game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

Cregagh Road/ Ladas Drive/Mt Merrion Avenue areas 11am and 1pm and 2:30pm and 4pm due to a rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium.

Police point out there will be limited access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park for residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium. Those attending the match are asked to use Park and Ride facilities provided by Ulster Rugby. Anyone parking in the vicinity of the stadium should ensure driveways and other access routes are kept clear.