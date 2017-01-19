Mum thanks international skipper Steve Davis for kind donation

The mother of a young boy who was seriously injured during a house fire on Boxing Day has thanked Northern Ireland captain, Steve Davis, after he made a generous donation ahead of a charity auction.

Rhys Mullan (9) suffered burns to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and back after the blaze broke out at his dad’s house on Seacoast Road, Magilligan, around 4pm on December 26.

The Northern Ireland shirt signed by Steve Davis.

The Co Londonderry boy is currently receiving treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

A charity auction, featuring a number of items, including photographs and prints, will take place on Sunday, February 5 in the Sperrin Sports and Social Club, Coleraine. The event is being held to collect donations to aid Rhys’ long-term recovery.

The organisers of the auction, Rhys’ mum’s cousin, Stephen McLean, along with his wife Lousie McLean, have also received a Northern Ireland shirt, signed by captain Steve Davis.

Thanking the Southampton star, Rhys’ mum Annette Friel said: “I would just like to thank Steve very much for sending this signed shirt. His mother-in-law had mentioned Rhys to him and Steve offered to send something over. Everyone has been so kind and generous.

“It’s hard to find the words to express just how grateful we are. Rhys is doing quite well, though he has a long road to recovery in front of him.”

Louise added: “Stephen and I would like to say how grateful we are to Steve and also to everyone else who is supporting the auction. We genuinely feel so overwhelmed by the generosity of people, especially at this time of year.”

For further details regarding fundraising events and updates on Rhys’ condition, check out the Help Rhys recover Facebook page.

An online fundraising page has also been set up to raise funds for Rhys. If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/s-lmclean?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=s-lmclean&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=QJaZQbzbr