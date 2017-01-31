Nathan Carter to kick-off Dalriada Festival

Local Country music fans are in for a treat as ‘Wagon Wheel’ singer, Nathan Carter, is set to perform at the opening ceremony of this year’s Dalriada Festival.

The young Country star will have his devoted fans ‘Stayin Up All Night’ as he brings his energetic show to the magnificent surroundings of Glenarm Castle to kick of the Dalriada Festival being held from July 14 to July 22.

Currently on a successful tour of the UK, Scotland and Ireland, including dates in Australia in March, Nathan is looking forward to launching this year’s Dalriada Festival of Sport, Music and Fine Foods in style.

He said: “I’m an old friend of the Dalriada Festival having first played there in 2013. Then, due to the tremendous response to the first show, I was invited back to headline Dalriada in 2014.

“After a few years I’m honored to have been invited back for a third time to kick off the Dalriada festival this year and I hope my show will set the tone for the whole weeks festivities which follow.

“The response of the fans to my music, the atmosphere of the location and whole vibe of this great festival come together to make this a very special show to play. I feel really connected with my local fans as they bring a special energy and enthusiasm to this particular gig – that’s why I keep coming back to play this festival.

“I can’t wait to get to Glenarm in July to get the Dalriada party started with a bit of Old Time Rock’n’Roll - Country style!”

Nigel Campbell, Events and Marketing Manager for Glenarm Castle added: “We are delighted to be welcoming back Nathan Carter - one of our most popular attractions at previous Dalriada Festivals. The fans love Nathan and he reciprocates with an amazing live show guaranteed to get you dancing and singing.

“We have no doubt that this will be a very popular event in this year’s exciting festival program, more details of which will be released in coming weeks.

“This is the seventh annual Dalriada Festival and year on year the event gets bigger and better. We guarantee another fantastic festival in 2017!”

Tickets for Nathan Carter’s show at the Dalriada Festival on July 14, 2017, (doors open 5.30pm) go on sale at 9am on Thursday, February 2 and can be purchased at www.dalriadafestival.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.ie

A very limited number of discounted tickets are also available from Larne Tourism Visitor and Information Centre, Day to Day Shop in Glenarm, Spar in Carnlough, Cushendall Community Association and Bert McCormick’s in Ballyclare.