New £2.7m peace fund plan for Mid and East Antrim

Young people will be among the main beneficiaries of a new £2.7million peace initiative in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

MEA Council is to use the EU funding to roll out the Peace IV local action plan incorporating arts, sports and cultural projects.

Mayor Cllr Paul Reid said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a strong and ongoing commitment to peace and reconciliation and I see this plan as another part of our overall strategy to continue to develop good community relations in our borough.”

PEACE IV aims to improve relationships between Protestants and Catholics and increase cultural awareness of minority ethnic communities.

Ald Maureen Morrow, MEA PEACE IV Partnership chair, said: “As a partnership we will be responsible to ensure that the local action plan is successfully delivered. The plan will focus on three key areas: ‘Children and Young People’, ‘Shared Spaces and Services’ and ‘Building Positive Relations’.

“We hope to roll out the projects between now and March 2020 but we will work to ensure that we create a legacy that continues beyond this and creates a cohesive and peaceful society.”

Anne Donaghy, council chief executive, said, “Council is committed to the continual improvement of the borough’s services to promote and create opportunities for health and well-being. We want to increase social, environmental and economic benefits for our citizens.”

Recalling the key role played by local authorities in the previous programme, Gina McIntyre, CEO Special EU Programmes Body, said: “This is set to continue under the PEACE IV Programme and I am delighted to hear about how Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s PEACE Partnership will oversee support to localised projects that can promote positive relations and sustained contact for people from all communities.”

For more information about PEACE IV programmes contact the Investment and Funding Unit on 028 25633266 or email peace@midandeastantrim.gov.uk