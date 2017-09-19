New £4m housing scheme

Hagan Homes has announced plans to build 27 new homes at the Frys Road in Ballymena as part of a £4 million development.

The Frys Meadow project is Hagan Homes’ third development in Ballymena in the last three years.

Construction has just started on the 2.9 acre site and will take up to two years to complete.

Approximately 50 construction jobs will be created.

Phase one of the Frys Meadow development is scheduled for completion late 2017, with prices starting from £125,000.

The development will include three bedroom townhouses and semi-detached homes, as well as three and four bedroom-detached homes.

Jamesy Hagan, Managing Director of Hagan Homes, said: “Frys Meadow offers residents the opportunity to live in a mature residential area whilst enjoying the convenience of Ballymena’s vibrant centre.

“Commuters travelling further afield can avail of a comprehensive road and commuter network, which enables easy access to the north, west and south to Belfast city centre and beyond.”

Mr Hagan added: “The demand for superior homes in Northern Ireland, which offer value for money, is high.

“Hagan Homes is renowned for its heritage of craftsmanship and reputation for carefully applying the best of modern building technology to every development.

“We continuously aim to build affordable, quality, stylish homes and achieve this by appointing award-winning architects, interior designers and craftspeople.”

Every new home in Frys Meadow will benefit from Hagan Homes’ high quality and stylish turnkey package.

This includes a fully fitted stylish kitchen and modern bathroom suite, meaning homeowners will have little to do once they move in.

The main contractor for the Frys Meadow, Ballymena, project is Eglinton-based Nollam Contracts Limited.

For further information on Frys Meadow please contact UPS Ballymena on 028 2565 7700 or Lynn and Brewster Estate Agents in Ballymena on 028 2563 7733. Alternatively log on to www.ulsterpropertysales.co.uk or www.lynnandbrewster.com