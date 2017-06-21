New banner dedicated as part of celebrations

A new banner was unfurled as part of celebrations to mark the 50th year of Grange Corner Apprentice Boys Of Derry Mitchelburne club.

The club recently unfurled the new banner and presented officers with new collarettes as part of their 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Parading the new banner.

Staffordstown Accordion Band led the parade and special guests in attendance included The ABOD Govenor, Lieutenant Governor, Parent Club President of the Apprentice Boys Of Derry. The banner dedication was carried out by the Rev Derek Kerr.

The President, Alex Bell thanked everyone for their support and contributions towards the new banner.