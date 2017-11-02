New Community Navigator project launch evening

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) launched yet another exciting project at their Annual Celebration Event which took place in the Tullyglass House Hotel recently.

The Community Navigator Service is a partnership project funded by the Northern Health & Social Care Trust (NHSCT) involving MEAAP and Age NI delivering a signposting service to older people across Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Community Navigator for the area Jenny Dougan commented “I am thrilled to be part of this exciting project. By receiving referrals from NHSCT staff, we will be supporting those who perhaps wouldn’t naturally be connected to services and activities within their local community. Part of the role also includes supporting local older people’s groups and I believe this element of the role is vital, if we are to help sustain the community and voluntary sector.”

The Community Navigator Service has recently been piloted in the NHSCT Causeway Locality and results demonstrated the success of the project, through the strengthened links between the NHSCT staff and local community and voluntary services.

For more information on the Community Navigator Service contact your local Community Navigator Jenny Dougan on 028 25658604.