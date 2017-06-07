New First Citizen for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a new First Citizen and deputy.

Larne Lough representative Councillor Paul Reid was elected mayor and Councillor Cheryl Johnston, from Carrick Castle ward, deputy mayor, at a meeting of the council last night.

Deputy mayor Councillor Cheryl Johnston.

Both are DUP councillors.

Councillor Reid is minister of the Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter.

In a statement, Councillor Reid said: “Thank you to everyone who has sent kind messages of support. I will endeavour to do my best for the Borough in the year ahead.

“I’m honoured to take up the position as Mayor for the great Borough of Mid and East Antrim.

“I pledge to serve all the citizens of the Borough and would like to thank my party for the nomination.

“My focus as Mayor for this Borough is on delivery. Delivery on all of our fantastic projects outlined in our Community Plan and for all the key projects coming up.”

“I also want to pay tribute to my party colleague and outgoing Mayor Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, you will be a hard act to follow.”

Councillor Johnston said: “Thank you to everyone that has sent such kind messages of support on my appointment as Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

It is a huge honour to serve and represent the Borough I care so much about. I am privileged to have the support of my party, family and friends. I look forward to the year ahead, and will do my best for all in the Borough.”

Councillor Reid is the third DUP member to take the position of Mayor at Mid and East Antrim Council.

The DUP members replace outgoing mayor DUP Councillor Audrey Wales MBE and her deputy, UUP Councillor William McNeilly.