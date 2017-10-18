New M&S Aldergrove to open on Thursday

The new M&S Aldergrove will open its doors to the public on Thursday at 10am.

Bringing 23 new jobs to the local area, the 2,400 sq ft store offers an extensive range of M&S’s food and drink, from everyday essentials to everything needed to create show-stopping dishes and desserts.

From an on-the-go snack as they travel to or from the airport, a special weekend treat or amid-week meal, the new store offers an exciting range of products.

The new store on the Airport Road will be open Monday to Sunday, 7am to 11pm, and will have over 80 car-parking spaces.