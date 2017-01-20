New mobile speed camera goes ‘live’ in Kells and Connor

Speeding motorists in rural Kells & Connor are being ‘asked nicely’ to slow down.

Thanks to a modest grant from the Mid and East Antrim Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) a new mobile speed camera and high visibility alert sign has just gone live.

PCSP Members, Ashleigh Perry and Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor Reuben Glover attended the recent launch event.

Cllr Glover said: “Drivers of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in our village are being politely advised to slow thanks to this new mobile speed camera and high visibility alert sign.

“The aim is to help to keep the youngsters attending local schools safe as well as protecting all other road users - by warning drivers to ease off the accelerator.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley also welcomed the initiative: “Anything that gets drivers to pay more attention to their speed has to be a good investment.

“People want to be able to feel safe in the place where they live and I would encourage anyone travelling through the village and further afield to pay more attention to their speed and other road users.”

Robin Swann MLA, a Kells & Connor Community Improvement Association Member,said: ““This will alert drivers of their actual speed at that moment and will ask them ‘nicely’ to slow down - if they are over the limit – and help to save lives.”