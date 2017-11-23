New road plan as part of Barracks scheme

Plans have been submitted to create two new link roads as part of the redevelopment of the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena.

As part of the redevelopment of the former army base, plans include creating a link road to the south at the Larne Road Link and one to the north at the Broughshane Road roundabout.

The southern link road would egress onto the Larne Road Link at the Cinema access road, and connect with St Patrick’s Barracks, going northwards to Suffolk Street and Ballymena Showgrounds Complex with the northern link road then exiting onto the Broughshane Road roundabout.

The new route north will take the same approximate alignment of the existing Kernohan’s Lane and existing entry road to the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The plans for the link roads also include adjoining foot and cycle paths, site preparation works, landscaping and a junction upgrade at Larne Road Link.

Meanwhile, a planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the St Patrick’s Barracks site for a “mixed use” regeneration scheme comprising residential, leisure, business incubator and office development along with the provision of car-parking, enabling access road infrastructure, foot and cycle paths, a foot and cycle bridge crossing the River Braid, landscaping and associated site works.

The three planning application will come before Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for consideration in due course.

Demolition work to prepare the former army barracks for its future regeneration got underway last month.

Most of the properties at the site, which was once a training depot for the Irish regiments of the British army, will be demolished with the exception of the Sandhurst and York buildings which will be used for civic and community purposes along with the parade ground which will be used as an open shared space.

The Ministry of Defence property was deemed surplus to requirements in 2007 and the land was turned over to the Department for Communities in 2011.

Damian Mulholland, Director of the Regional Development Office at the Department for Communities said: “Excellent progress is being made on the redevelopment of St Patrick’s Barracks.”

He added: “Subject to planning and other statutory approvals, the site will see significant investment in the town and will result in a mixed tenure/shared housing scheme along with leisure, civic and community space.”