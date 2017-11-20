NI boss Michael O’Neill’s mum dies after long illness

The mother of Northern Ireland international football manager Michael O’Neill, has passed away.

It is understood that Mrs Patricia O’Neill had been ill for some time.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

Mrs O’Neill and her husband Des supported their son throughout his career in football - from his early days as a player with Coleraine FC and Newcastle United, and latterly in his role as manager of the Northern Ireland team.

The couple, from the Brigadie area of the town, had previously spoken of being “immensely proud” of their son’s achievements.

Michael O’Neill was born in Portadown, and left shortly after P1, when his parents – who lived at Enniscrone Park - moved to Mid Antrim.