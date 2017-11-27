NIW invest £400k in Antrim

NI Water is set to carry out £400,000 improvement works in the Firmount Drive area of Antrim.

Work on upgrading the watermains will continue until December 22, when the area will be fully reinstated to reduce disruption over the Christmas period.

Further work will continue in the new year, commencing on January 8.

The work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum and diversion signage will be in place. The areas affected include: Bleerick Drive, Dunore Crescent and Islandbawn Drive.

NI Water have advised that on street parking will be restricted throughout this programme of work. However, pedestrian access will be available at all times.

A spokesperson said: “Every effort will be made to restore access as soon as possible each evening and we would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential programme of work.

“NI Water will continue to cooperate with the Department for Infrastructure and all our stakeholders and will do everything possible to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“NI Water and our contractor Farrans Construction have completed letter drops in affected areas to advise residents of this work. Traffic management and signage will also be in place as the work progresses.

“Our customer relations team can also be contacted via Waterline on 03457 440088. Customers with any questions on the scheme should quote “Farrans Utilities Water Mains Rehabilitation Programme”.”