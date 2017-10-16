Northern Ireland pub opens its door to homeless people as Storm Ophelia approaches

A bar in Co Antrim has opened its door to homeless people as Storm Ophelia looks set to hit the Province.

In a post on its Facebook page, Central Bar in Carrick offered assistance to people living alone and homeless people in the area.

Robert McClenaghan, whose shift starts today at 4pm, said: “If you live alone and are a little bit apprehensive come down to the bar we will sit it out together, if your electric goes out and you need hot water for babies or the kids come down and I will supply tea and coffee free.

“If you are homeless in the area at this time our doors are open for shelter and heat no questions asked.

“If you get caught in it and can’t get home use us as a safe point we will try and get you home.

“I will stay all night if need be, but above all be safe, it may amount to nothing but better being prepared.