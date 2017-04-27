Northern Trust shortlisted for patient safety award

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been shortlisted for the CHKS Top Hospitals Patient Safety Award 2017.

The CHKS Top Hospitals awards celebrate excellence throughout the UK and are given to acute sector organisations for their achievements in healthcare quality and improvement.

The patient safety award is a national award for outstanding performance in providing a safe hospital environment for patients, it is based on a range of 16 indicators, including rates of hospital-acquired infections and mortality.

CHKS, part of Capita Healthcare Decisions, has used over 27 years of experience in the analysis of hospital data to decide the indicators on which each of the Top Hospitals programme awards are judged. Awards are made on the basis of an analysis of publicly available datasets and every NHS acute trust in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is included.

The Northern Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Operations Pamela McCready welcomed the Trust’s inclusion in the CHKS Top Hospital award. Pamela said “the shortlisting of the Northern Trust is a testament to the hard-work and dedication of all staff in ensuring the highest standard of patient care, and while no-one does it for the recognition, it is always nice for staff when it is acknowledged”.

Andy Lockwood, managing director, Capita Healthcare Decisions, said: “the Northern Health and Social Care Trust should take pride in having been shortlisted on the basis of our analysis of patient safety outcomes and we look forward to the next stage in the process which will see us announcing a winner at our awards ceremony.”

The CHKS Top Hospitals programme awards will be held in London on 10th May hosted by health policy analyst Roy Lilley. Guest speaker will be Sir Ranulph Fiennes Bt OBE. Over 200 guests will be in attendance including leaders from across the healthcare sector including: BMA, NHS Digital, Royal College of Emergency Medicine, NHS Improvement and acute trusts.