OBE for Ballymena nursing pioneer

A Ballymena woman has been awarded the OBE for for services to the treatment of venous thromboembolism - more commonly known as the formation of blood clots in the vein.

Lynda Ann Bonner, founder of the National Nursing and Midwifery Nursing Network, was born in the Cottage Hospital and lived in Ballymena throughout her childhood.

She completed nurse training in the RVH, Belfast, and moved to London to further her career. She subsequently became Consultant Nurse for Thrombosis and Anticoagulation at Kings College Hospital, London.

Lynda moved back home to Ballymena recently and is now living in Gracehill.