Anna Henry crowned Miss Northern Ireland

Stunning 22-year-old Anna Henry from Co Antrim has been crowned the 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland at the glittering black tie event at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

The Renewable Energy student from Portglenone - who was identified at heats in the Anchor Bar in Portstewart - impressed the panel of judges on the night with her beauty, charm and personality, giving her the winning edge over twenty-three other finalists.

The exclusive gala final was a glamorous affair hosted by Q Radio breakfast presenter Stephen Clements and former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter, Zoe Salmon Corrie.

Contest organiser and Managing Director of top Belfast modelling agency ACA Models, Alison Clarke said: “We are thrilled that Anna has won the title. Although the standard of talent has been extremely high this year, Anna has really sparkled throughout the contest and she certainly wowed the judging panel on the night.”

Winner Anna said: “I am absolutely delighted to wear the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland crown and be given the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in this way! Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far. I’ve always looked up to previous Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls.

"The competition has already been such a life changing experience and I have made friends for life. Winning this title is undoubtedly life-changing and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me!”

Anna Henry

Gerry McBride and Joe McGlinchey, joint MD's of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan said: “It has been an absolute pleasure sponsoring Miss NI as title sponsors for the first time this year. Congratulations to Anna on being crowned the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2017 and we can’t wait to see Anna call into any of our Bronze Tanning & Beauty salons to get all the gorgeous treatments we have to offer.”