Ballymena holidaymakers warned to avoid venomous jellyfish

Ballymena holidaymakers are being warned to avoid a venomous species of jellyfish after one was discovered on a beach in Ulster at the weekend.

The dead Lion's Mane jellyfish was spotted on a beach near the Donegal village of Downings by a member of the public.

The sighting was reported to Mulroy Coastguard who issued a warning via their Facebook page.

It is the third such incident in Co. Donegal in the last four weeks.

"We were informed of a lion's mane jellyfish that was washed up on Downings beach. Be cautious of them as they can have long tentacles with lots of stinging cells which can cause severe pain and anaphylactic shock. If you see any please report them to the lifeguards and stay clear," said Mulroy Coastguard.