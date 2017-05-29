Search

Oasis founder Noel Gallagher turns 50

Oasis founder Noel Gallagher has celebrated his 50th birthday at a star-studded party.

According to reports the event was held in Oxfordshire and guests included Madonna, 58, U2’s Bono, 57, and Stella McCartney, 45.

