Puppies dumped at roadside now safe at Dogs Trust

Two eight-week-old puppies that were abandoned at the side of a road near Garvagh have been placed in the care of Dogs Trust Ballymena.

The two German Shepherd pups, named Megan and Mo were found by a member of the public who noticed them moving in the grass. When she inspected further, both pups seemed to be covered in slugs and were suffering from a skin condition. After bringing the two puppies to Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Ballymena, both were checked over by a local vet to make sure they hadn’t suffered any long-term health problems.

Meg

Marbeth Gilmour, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said:

“Both pups are doing well and are recovering after their ordeal. We are very relieved they were found as the outcome could have been much worse. One of the pups has even been named in honour of Megan O’Kane, the young woman who found them and did the sensible thing of bringing them to us.”

“We can’t stress enough how important it is that anyone looking to give their dog up for adoption should contact a local dog rescue and put their dog into the proper care.”

Megan and Mo have already received a lot of interest from potential new owners since being found; however there are many more dogs at the Ballymena rehoming centre that are desperately seeking new homes. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please contact Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena