Old Cullybackey Road speeding concerns raised

More than three quarters of motorists using a country road are well over the speed limit, according to a recent survey.

And what makes matters worse is that the road is not on the gritting schedule and now local residents say they fear a serious accident will take place if drivers do not slow down to a reasonable speed.

Paul Frew, the DUP MLA is now urging drivers to take care whilst travelling on the Old Cullybackey Rd after meeting with some residents som e of whom have properties at roadside or who live in the adjacent housing developments - The Olde Close and Fendale Park.

Mr. Frew said: “The residents are extremely concerned with the speed of the traffic using what is a minor road running parallel with the main Cullybackey/Ballymena Road.

“It isn’t gritted so people should seriously consider whether to use it in icy conditions.”

But what really shocked Mr. Frew was the result of a recent traffic survey.

“Having engaged with TransportNI officials and PSNI on this matter I wa surprised to learn that just under 11,000 vehicles use this road a week. What concerned me even more was that 77% are above the speed limit according to the latest road surveys.”

The MLA said police and TransportNI are keeping the road under review.

He added: “I would ask drivers to consider the safety not only for themselves but for others using the road.

“There are many roads which have similar statistics and risks but on behalf of the residents of Cullybackey who live and have no choice but to use this road please be careful.”