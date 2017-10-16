Ophelia: Photographers putting their lives at risk- PSNI

Police have urged residents to remain in their homes as Storm Ophelia continues to batter the region.

The PSNI issued the appeal as members of the public risked their lives attempting to take photos of the stormy weather at a number of coastal areas in the borough.

Commenting on the issue, a police spokesperson said: “People are out taking photographs at harbours and coastal areas in Mid and East Antrim.

“PSNI would ask them to please stay at home as they are not only putting themselves at risk, but also the lives of first responders.”