Sympathy has been expressed following the death of a man in his twenties in a road traffic incident at Armoy.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on the Coolkeeran Road around 10pm on Sunday.

A number of other people were injured in the collision. Three males, all believed to be in their twenties, are currently being treated in hospital.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey voiced his sadness at the tragedy.

Mr Storey said: “Yet again another family has been plunged into sorrow following the death of a young man on the Coolkeeran Road. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family at this time and also with the other young men involved in the accident and I trust that they will make a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information about the incident.

PSNI Inspector Colin Reeves said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could assist our investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1399 07/05/17.”