Pamela drives off with top award

A Kells woman is celebrating this week after scooping one of the top prizes in a prestigious national competition.

Pamela Dennison, who works for WS Dennison Ltd in Antrim, won the Driving Style task in the Freight Transport Association (FTA) Driver of the Year competition 18 tonne category, sponsored by Bridgestone.

Pamela Dennison (far right) celebrates with the other winners of the FTA Driver of the Year 18 tonne competition, with Chris buchanan of sponsor Bridgestone.

After a day of high pressure challenges, competing against 15 other finalists, Pamela excelled in the Driving Style challenge supported by Microlise, demonstrating outstanding professionalism, knowledge and excellent driving skills.

The competition took place at Mercedes-Benz, Wentworth Park, Barnsley, where each driver took part in six separate tasks to evaluate their overall driving ability – driving style, economical driving, manoeuvering, defect checking, knowledge of legislation and risk awareness.

“It was fantastic when they read out my name,” said Pamela.

She added: “The standard was incredibly high and I wasn’t sure if I had a chance. It’s been a brilliant day.”

Bridgestone’s truck and bus product manager Terry Salter said: “Bridgestone is proud to recognise the hard-working professionals who make the commercial motoring industry so great.”

The finalists were each nominated by their fleet manager who had recognised their professionalism and skills. Each was individually scored on a variety of tasks, ranked on their performance, and the overall winner was announced.