Pensioner treated for smoke inhalation

A woman (94) was treated for mild smoke inhalation following a fire at a flat at he weekend.

The Times understands the incident occurred at approximately 2:25pm on Saturday, June 10.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a flat at Glenravel Park, Ballymena.

“Firefighters administered oxygen therapy to a 94-year-old woman for mild smoke inhalation at the scene. She was assessed by ambulance personnel at the scene.

“The cause of the fire appeared accidental. Fire crew from Ballymena Station attended the incident.”