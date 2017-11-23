People’s Park to get ‘urban beach’

An ‘urban beach’ in Ballymena’s People’s Park looks certain to become reality as Mid and East Antrim celebrates a £478k funding boost to improve community relations.

Almost half-a-million pounds of funding has been awarded towards a project aimed at using parks and open spaces to build stronger community relations and improve residents’ health in Mid and East Antrim.

The People's Park. (Editorial Image).

A number of exciting activities will be delivered as part of ‘Your Place – Our Space’, including community training, support for Men’s Sheds, the creation of an urban beach at the People’s Park in Ballymena, World of Wonder weekends, big tent weekends, circus skills training events, three community gardens and orchards, and reimaging projects throughout Mid and East Antrim.

The money was obtained by Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Service through Peace IV and will be used to deliver inter-generational environmental initiatives, under the ‘Your Place – Our Space’ initiative.

The scheme promotes shared spaces and services, and the funding will support Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s commitment to improving health and wellbeing, the environment, education, community safety and social cohesion.

Members of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Operational Committee were informed of the successful application for Peace IV funding during a recent meeting.

Chair of the Committee, Councillor Dr Mark McKinty, said afterwards: “A total of £478,936 was awarded to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which is fantastic.

“This money will be put to great use throughout the Borough.

“The aim of the project is to deliver inter-generational environmental initiatives focusing on maximising the sustained use of parks and other open spaces to improve community wellbeing.

“Participants will benefit from various cross-community and inter-generational activities over a period of 31 months.

“The health and wellbeing of our citizens is vitally important and a key aspect of the Borough’s Putting People First Community Plan.