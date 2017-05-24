Peppa and George set for Dalriada Festival

The official Peppa and George characters will be coming to this year’s Dalriada Festival at Glenarm Castle on July 15-16.

Sponsored by The Camlin Group, Peppa and George will meet and greet children in the kids’ zone, just one of the many festival highlights on offer.

The kids’ zone is this year sponsored by Larne based used car and vans company, CarNET Car Sales.

Tickets for this year’s event, which last yearattracted over 30,000 visitors, are are available from www.dalriadafestival.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.ie