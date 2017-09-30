Police advice ahead of derby match

Police have issued advice for specators ahead of today’s derby match between Ballymena United and Coleraine, which gets underway at 3pm.

Police are advising that Ballymena fans will only be able to gain entry from the ECOS side of the stadium.

All home spectators travelling to the match by car should drive to the roundabout on the Broughshane Road and take the turn off signposted to ECOS and follow Kernoghan’s Lane into the car park at the rear of the Showgrounds.

Slemish Drive turnstiles will NOT be open for this match and Slemish Drive car park will not be available for Ballymena fans.

Coleraine supporters should enter via Warden Street and park their vehicles in Slemish Drive car park.

For any fans arriving by train there are free buses available to take you to and from the ground at the end of the match.

There will be no parking on Warden Street.

Inspector Simpson, Ballymena NPT, said: “I hope that everyone attending the game has a good day, however police will be deployed to support the local businesses in the town and will deal robustly with any criminality or anti social behaviour.

“There will also be a zero tolerance to any on Street drinking.”