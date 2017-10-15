Police appeal after arson attack at Ballymena school

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack at a Ballymena school on Saturday (October 14).

Speaking about the incident at St Louis Grammar School on Cullybackey Road, Inspector Bradley said: “Officers received a report at around 9pm, that a minibus and a car had been set alight in the grounds of the school, destroying both vehicles.

"Broken windows and other damage to a second minibus was noted by officers at the scene. The incident is being treated as arson and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the school on Saturday evening to contact officers in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1556 14/10/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”