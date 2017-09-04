Police praise Air Ambulance team

Police in Ballymena have praised the NI Air Ambulance team who were called out following a road accident at the weekend.

Two vehicles were involved in the traffic collision on the main Randalstown to Portglenone Road on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “A massive thank you from Police in Ballymena to the Air Ambulance who came to the assistance of members of the public involved in a traffic collision between Portglenone and Randalstown on Saturday 2nd September.

“It’s fantastic to have this resource available in Northern Ireland!”

Two people were taken to hospital following the accident with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.