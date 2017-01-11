Power cut affecting hundreds of customers

Over 340 customers are currently without electricity in Rasharkin due a power cut.
The Times understands that 343 customers are affected.
The power went off at approximately 11:52am.
A spokesperson from Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”
The estimated restoration time is 3pm today.
