Power cut hits region

Over 70 customers are without power following the latest outage to hit the region in recent days.

The Times understands that the electricity supply went off at approximately 9am this morning.

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) spokesperson said: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

The estimated restoration time is noon today.

A total of 72 customers in the Buckna area are without power.

A number of power cuts have occurred in the region in recent weeks.