Yesterday a post was made on our Facebook page about the Royal engagement. The words used to introduce the post do not reflect the editorial values of the Ballymena Times.

As it was a national news story it was not posted by the Ballymena Times team.

It has been removed from our page. We apologise for any upset this error may have caused.

We at the Ballymena Times wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle every happiness for their future together.