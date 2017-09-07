Prince Harry makes first official visit to Northern Ireland

Prince Harry was in Ballymena this morning to officially open the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's new ambulance station in the town.

Making his first official visit to Northern Ireland, the young Royal met with ambulance staff at the purpose built facility at Ballee.

Prince Harry arrives in Ballymena

The Prince was met by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant, Joan Christie and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

Dignitaries at the event also included the High Sheriff of County Antrim, Ms Miranda Tisdale, and MP for the area, Ian Paisley.

Dressed casually in a blazer and chinos, the Prince appeared in no rush and enjoyed taking his time to chat to the ambulance crews at the new ambulance station.

During his visit the 32-year-old will meet members of leading peace-building charity Co-operation Ireland.

Prince Harry

Co-operation Ireland has worked for almost 40 years to build a shared and cohesive society within Northern Ireland and across the Irish border.

In 2012 it hosted a historic and highly symbolic handshake between late Sinn Fein deputy first minister and life-long republican Martin McGuinness and the Queen.

The organisation's aim is to promote dialogue and practical collaboration within Northern Ireland and with the Republic of Ireland.

The Prince of Wales has made a series of visits to both parts of the island in an effort to promote reconciliation.

Prince Harry meets ambulace crews during a visit to Ballymena Northern Division HQ and Ambulance Station during a visit to Northern Ireland

Earlier this year he paid tribute to those who fought for Irish freedom in the 1916 Rising, laying a wreath at a memorial to those who died.

Mr McGuinness's former partner in government and ex-Stormont first minister Peter Robinson sits on the board of Co-operation Ireland.

Harry will meet a range of youth organisations from across Northern Ireland during the event at an arts centre in the town.

He will hear about a peace-building initiative which empowers young people across Northern Ireland to become ambassadors for peace within their communities, as well as details of Northern Ireland's national citizenship service.

Prince Harry meets ambulace crews during a visit to Ballymena Northern Division HQ and Ambulance Station during a visit to Northern Ireland

He will conclude his visit with a garden party at the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland, Hillsborough Castle.